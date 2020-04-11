Corpsman Hunter Leschman stationed at Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Cuba shouts out to family in southside Chicago and Go Bears (with Bears Face Mask)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 11:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|771855
|VIRIN:
|201104-D-NI099-125
|Filename:
|DOD_108050461
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|CU
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NFL Greeting Chicago Bears Hunter Leschman, by Dawn Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT