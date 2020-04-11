Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NFL Greeting Chicago Bears Hunter Leschman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    11.04.2020

    Video by Dawn Grimes 

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Corpsman Hunter Leschman stationed at Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Cuba shouts out to family in southside Chicago and Go Bears (with Bears Face Mask)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 11:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 771855
    VIRIN: 201104-D-NI099-125
    Filename: DOD_108050461
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: CU
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFL Greeting Chicago Bears Hunter Leschman, by Dawn Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    bears
    NFLG2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT