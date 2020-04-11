Medal of Honor Recipient, Vietnam vet laid to rest at ANC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771854" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines with Marine Barracks Washington laid to rest Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Bruce Carter at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Nov 4, 2020. Carter received the Medal of Honor posthumously for sacrificing his life to save others while serving in Vietnam. He was transferred from a cemetery in Miami to be laid to rest with his brothers and sisters at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)