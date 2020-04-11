Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Recipient, Vietnam vet laid to rest at ANC

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Robert Knapp, Cpl. Jason Kolela, Lance Cpl. Tanner Lambert and Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with Marine Barracks Washington laid to rest Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Bruce Carter at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Nov 4, 2020. Carter received the Medal of Honor posthumously for sacrificing his life to save others while serving in Vietnam. He was transferred from a cemetery in Miami to be laid to rest with his brothers and sisters at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 10:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771854
    VIRIN: 201105-M-UR048-1001
    Filename: DOD_108050442
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US 

    This work, Medal of Honor Recipient, Vietnam vet laid to rest at ANC, by Sgt Robert Knapp, Cpl Jason Kolela, LCpl Tanner Lambert and LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

