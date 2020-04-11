Medal of Honor Recipient, Vietnam vet laid to rest at ANC

Marines with Marine Barracks Washington laid to rest Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Bruce Carter at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Nov 4, 2020. Carter received the Medal of Honor posthumously for sacrificing his life to save others while serving in Vietnam. He was transferred from a cemetery in Miami to be laid to rest with his brothers and sisters at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)
