    Naval Museum Re-opening Day Highlights

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    The Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located in Downtown Norfolk, VA re-opened their doors to the public again on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after a closure of over 230 days amid COVID-19. During their closure, staff members worked hard to ensure that their gallery aligned with COVID-19 mitigation practices; and placed hand sanitizing stations, signage, and developed new SOPs for staff and visitors to stop the spread. Their gallery is also home to their latest exhibit about the U.S. Navy's role during the Vietnam War. The museum is free to visit, and is located on the second deck of the Nauticus campus in Downtown Norfolk. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 10:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771852
    VIRIN: 201104-N-TG517-049
    Filename: DOD_108050430
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Museum Re-opening Day Highlights, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Naval History

