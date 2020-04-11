The Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located in Downtown Norfolk, VA re-opened their doors to the public again on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after a closure of over 230 days amid COVID-19. During their closure, staff members worked hard to ensure that their gallery aligned with COVID-19 mitigation practices; and placed hand sanitizing stations, signage, and developed new SOPs for staff and visitors to stop the spread. Their gallery is also home to their latest exhibit about the U.S. Navy's role during the Vietnam War. The museum is free to visit, and is located on the second deck of the Nauticus campus in Downtown Norfolk. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 10:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771852
|VIRIN:
|201104-N-TG517-049
|Filename:
|DOD_108050430
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Museum Re-opening Day Highlights, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT