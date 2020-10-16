Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Movement from Algeti to Vaziani

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA

    10.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Devin Andrews 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Georgia Liaison Team 12 convoy in preparation for the Mission Rehearsal Exercise at the Vaziani and Algeti Training Areas, Georgia, Oct. 16, 2020. Marines are in Georgia to complete The Mission Rehearsal Exercise, a training and assessment event focused on preparing Georgian infantry battalions to integrate and contribute to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771846
    VIRIN: 201016-M-XY415-1001
    Filename: DOD_108050391
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: GE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Movement from Algeti to Vaziani, by Sgt Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    U.S.
    GDP
    MRE
    Key Leader Engagement
    MaxxPro
    BAF
    Bilateral
    Marines
    Partnership
    Deployment
    Tbilisi
    MCSCG
    GLT
    GDF
    GTT
    Vaziani
    M2A2
    RSM
    Algeti
    GLT12
    GTT12
    32GIB
    GIB
    Georgia Liaison Team 12
    Georgia Training Team 12
    Patuhk
    Alim Dara
    Kirby2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT