Movement from Algeti to Vaziani

U.S. Marines with Georgia Liaison Team 12 convoy in preparation for the Mission Rehearsal Exercise at the Vaziani and Algeti Training Areas, Georgia, Oct. 16, 2020. Marines are in Georgia to complete The Mission Rehearsal Exercise, a training and assessment event focused on preparing Georgian infantry battalions to integrate and contribute to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)
