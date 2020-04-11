Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    258th Air Traffic Controller

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOHNSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Airman 1st Class Garrett Swanson explains his role in becoming a controller at the 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 09:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771845
    VIRIN: 201104-Z-EY983-2001
    Filename: DOD_108050389
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: JOHNSTOWN, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 258th Air Traffic Controller, by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Traffic Control
    Tower
    Pittsburgh
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Air Force
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171 ARW
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    ATCS
    171 Air Refueling Wing
    171st

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT