NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force deploys for Exercise Brilliant Jump 20

SYNOPSIS



NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) proved its ability to deploy rapidly during Exercise Brilliant Jump 20, whose land deployment phase ran from 28 October to 6 November 2020.



Serving as the tip of the spear for the NATO Response Force, the VJTF is a multinational brigade kept in constant readiness to mobilise. The VJTF includes forces from 13 NATO Allies, including four Allies participating in Brilliant Jump 20: the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Poland – which has led the VJTF since early 2020 – and Spain.



During the exercise, Czech and Polish vehicles deployed to Lithuania by rail, stopping at the border to switch from broad-gauge Western European rails to the narrow-gauge variety found in much of Eastern Europe. Executing this transfer efficiently is vital to NATO’s ability to reinforce its eastern flank quickly.



After arriving in Lithuania, NATO troops proceeded to Pabrade Training Grounds to take part in the Lithuanian Exercise Iron Wolf II. To avoid the spread of COVID-19, troops avoided civilian populations during their transit and practised physical distancing.



Footage includes drone and standard shots of NATO soldiers transferring Polish armoured BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles across flatbed rail cars at a rail yard in Mockava, Lithuania.





TRANSCRIPT



1. (00:00) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS – TRAIN CARRYING POLISH BMP-1 INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLES PULLING INTO MOCKAVA RAIL YARD

2. (00:41) VARIOUS SHOTS – TRAIN PULLING INTO MOCKAVA RAIL YARD

3. (00:54) MEDIUM SHOT – SIGN READING “MOCKAVA”

4. (00:58) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS – TRAINS AT MOCKAVA RAIL YARD

5. (01:08) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS – TRAINS WITH POLISH SOLDIERS

6. (01:33) MEDIUM SHOT – POLISH BMP-1 CREWS WALKING TO THEIR VEHICLES

7. (01:40) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS – CREW BOARDING BMP-1s

8. (01:58) VARIOUS SHOTS – CREWS UNSTRAPPING BMP-1s FROM RAIL CARS

9. (01:59) MEDIUM SHOT – BMP-1 DRIVER CLIMBING IN HATCH

10. (02:05) DRONE SHOT – BMP-1 CREWS IN VEHICLES

11. (02:11) VARIOUS SHOTS – BMP-1s LOADING ONTO NEW RAIL CARS

12. (02:39) DRONE SHOT – BMP-1s LOADING ONTO NEW RAIL CARS

13. (02:45) VARIOUS GOPRO TIMELAPSE SHOTS – BMP-1s LOADING ONTO NEW RAIL CARS

14. (02:54) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS – BMP-1s LOADING ONTO NEW RAIL CARS

15. (03:09) DRONE TIME LAPSE – MOCKAVA RAIL YARD