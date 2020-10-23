Extraction Operation in Georgia

U.S. Marines with Georgia Training Team 12 conduct an extraction operation with Georgian soldiers with the 32nd Georgian Infantry Battalion prior to the Mission Rehearsal Exercise in Patuhk Training Area, Georgia, Oct. 24, 2020. The Mission Rehearsal Exercise is a training and assessment focused on preparing the Georgian infantry battalions to integrate and contribute to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 10:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771842
|VIRIN:
|201024-M-XY415-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108050376
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|GE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
