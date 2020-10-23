Counter IED in Georgia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771831" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Marine with Georgia Training Team 12 conducts a counter IED lane with soldiers from the 32nd Georgian Infantry Battalion at Bahgram Airfield Training Area, Georgia, Oct. 23, 2020. The Mission Rehearsal Exercise is a training and assessment focused on preparing the Georgian infantry battalions to integrate and contribute to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)