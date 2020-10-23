Counter IED in Georgia

A U.S. Marine with Georgia Training Team 12 conducts a counter IED lane with soldiers from the 32nd Georgian Infantry Battalion at Bahgram Airfield Training Area, Georgia, Oct. 23, 2020. The Mission Rehearsal Exercise is a training and assessment focused on preparing the Georgian infantry battalions to integrate and contribute to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 10:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771831
|VIRIN:
|201023-M-XY415-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108050350
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|GE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
