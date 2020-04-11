Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    McCain conducts SUBFAM with INS Sindhuraj (S 57) during Malabar 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIAN OCEAN

    11.04.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    201104-N-WI365-4000
    INDIAN OCEAN - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) conducts submarine familiarization (SUBFAM) with the INS Sindhuraj (S 57) along with ships from the Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) during Malabar 2020. Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 23:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771814
    VIRIN: 201104-N-WI365-4000
    Filename: DOD_108050157
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McCain conducts SUBFAM with INS Sindhuraj (S 57) during Malabar 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    submarine
    U.S. 7th
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    Big Bad John
    SUBFAM
    Malabar 2020
    Sindhuraj

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT