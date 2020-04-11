McCain conducts SUBFAM with INS Sindhuraj (S 57) during Malabar 2020

201104-N-WI365-4000
INDIAN OCEAN - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) conducts submarine familiarization (SUBFAM) with the INS Sindhuraj (S 57) along with ships from the Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) during Malabar 2020. Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)
|11.04.2020
|11.04.2020 23:46
|B-Roll
|771814
|201104-N-WI365-4000
|DOD_108050157
|00:00:41
|INDIAN OCEAN
|3
|3
|0
