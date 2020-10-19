Denver Beaulieu-Hains, USAG Yongsan-Casey, Director of Public Affairs recalls a story of domestic violence from her past. She explains how attentive leadership allowed her and her children to remove themselves from a difficult situation and get the necessary help.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 01:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|771813
|VIRIN:
|201019-A-IU966-671
|PIN:
|3
|Filename:
|DOD_108050156
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Domestic Violence Awareness Longform Narrative PSA, by SGT Jesiah Dixon and SGT Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT