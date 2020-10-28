Retired U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Garrett S. Jones, a native of Newberg, Oregon, talks about his experience working with a disability. The National Capital Region analyst advocates for employees with disabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christine Phelps)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 20:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771801
|VIRIN:
|201028-M-BP396-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108050113
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NEWBERG, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I Am Not Disabled, by LCpl Christine Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
