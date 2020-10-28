Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Not Disabled

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christine Phelps 

    Communication Directorate             

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Garrett S. Jones, a native of Newberg, Oregon, talks about his experience working with a disability. The National Capital Region analyst advocates for employees with disabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christine Phelps)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 20:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771801
    VIRIN: 201028-M-BP396-001
    Filename: DOD_108050113
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Hometown: NEWBERG, OR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am Not Disabled, by LCpl Christine Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

