201104-N-ZC358-1001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Nov. 4, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, conducted the final flight on the F/A-18 A/B/C/D "Legacy" Hornets marking the official transition of the Blue Angels to the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet platform. The 2020 show season marked the end of the service life of the aircraft the team has flown for 34 years. The 2021 show season will be the Blue Angels’ first year flying the Super Hornet platform as well as the 75th anniversary of the team. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Jess Gray)
Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 19:31
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|771794
VIRIN:
|201104-N-ZC358-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108050016
Length:
|00:00:28
Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blue Angels Final "Legacy" Hornet Flight Over Pensacola, by PO1 Jess Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
