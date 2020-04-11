Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Final "Legacy" Hornet Flight Over Pensacola

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jess Gray 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    201104-N-ZC358-1001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Nov. 4, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, conducted the final flight on the F/A-18 A/B/C/D "Legacy" Hornets marking the official transition of the Blue Angels to the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet platform. The 2020 show season marked the end of the service life of the aircraft the team has flown for 34 years. The 2021 show season will be the Blue Angels’ first year flying the Super Hornet platform as well as the 75th anniversary of the team. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Jess Gray)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 19:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771794
    VIRIN: 201104-N-ZC358-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108050016
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    USMC
    USNavy
    BlueAngels
    NFDS

