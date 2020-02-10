Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS HIIT Classes

    NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Strong 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Fleet Fitness Complex has began hosting HIIT classes in Hario helping keep Navy families healthy and mission ready.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 19:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771782
    VIRIN: 201002-N-UE100-044
    Filename: DOD_108049977
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAGASAKI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS HIIT Classes, by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy
    Sailor
    Fitness

