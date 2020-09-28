Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo said farewell to Capt. Brad Stallings and welcomed their new commanding officer during a change of command ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 19:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771778
|VIRIN:
|200928-N-FA466-411
|Filename:
|DOD_108049968
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Change of Command, by PO2 James Ku, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT