    366th FW Security Forces Military Working Dogs

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Security Forces airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing train with their military working dogs at Mountain Home Air Force Base on October 1, 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771773
    VIRIN: 201001-F-EN152-0003
    Filename: DOD_108049944
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: US

    defenders
    police
    security forces
    military working dog
    training
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    366th Fighter Wing

