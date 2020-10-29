Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robotic Combat Vehicles Wet Gap Crossing

    MI, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Dan Heaton 

    Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross-Functional Team (NGCV CFT)

    Soldiers and Marines provide input on how Robotic Combat Vehicles might be operated while crossing a river or other body of water, alongside the Detroit River at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Oct. 29, 2020. The Soldiers and Marines, from Fort Hood, Texas, and Camp LeJeune, North Carolina, respectively, provided their input on how RCVs could be used in combat situations during a wet gap crossing.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 16:11
    Location: MI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robotic Combat Vehicles Wet Gap Crossing, by Dan Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers, Marines, Support RCV Campaign of Learning

    Soldiers
    Marines
    Modernization
    Detroit Arsenal
    Detroit River
    Army Futures Command
    RCV
    NGCV CFT
    Robotic Combat Vehicles
    Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team

