Robotic Combat Vehicles Wet Gap Crossing

Soldiers and Marines provide input on how Robotic Combat Vehicles might be operated while crossing a river or other body of water, alongside the Detroit River at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Oct. 29, 2020. The Soldiers and Marines, from Fort Hood, Texas, and Camp LeJeune, North Carolina, respectively, provided their input on how RCVs could be used in combat situations during a wet gap crossing.