Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report of a 16-18 foot dark-colored flat bottom vessel boat aground in The Pen with two 60-year-old adult males aboard at 7 p.m. Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the two adults with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771755
|VIRIN:
|201104-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108049670
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 adults near Lafitte, LA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
