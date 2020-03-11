Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 2 adults near Lafitte, LA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report of a 16-18 foot dark-colored flat bottom vessel boat aground in The Pen with two 60-year-old adult males aboard at 7 p.m. Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the two adults with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771755
    VIRIN: 201104-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108049670
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 adults near Lafitte, LA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uscg
    rescue
    hoist
    D8
    MH65
    AirStation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT