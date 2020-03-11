Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Capt. Michael Deck for Exercise Guardian Shield

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jill Neufeld 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Captain Michael Deck, an air mobility liason officer assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, Ft. Stewart, G.A. talks about his job and his role in Exercise Guardian Shield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 13:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 771731
    VIRIN: 201103-F-OC236-382
    Filename: DOD_108049242
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Capt. Michael Deck for Exercise Guardian Shield, by SrA Jill Neufeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Charleston
    3rd Infantry Division
    Air Force
    Army
    AMLO
    628ABWPA
    Air Mobility Liason Officer
    Guardian Shield

