Interview with Capt. Michael Deck for Exercise Guardian Shield
CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES
11.03.2020
Captain Michael Deck, an air mobility liason officer assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, Ft. Stewart, G.A. talks about his job and his role in Exercise Guardian Shield.
|11.03.2020
|11.04.2020 13:59
|Interviews
|771731
|201103-F-OC236-382
|DOD_108049242
|00:03:36
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
