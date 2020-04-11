Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES
11.04.2020
Powering the world's greatest Air Force with an "E," we are Air Force Materiel Command.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 13:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|771728
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-ZS999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108049230
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Materiel vs Material, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Materiel vs Material
LEAVE A COMMENT