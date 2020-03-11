Interview with Chief Warrant Officer Tim Woznica for Guardian Shield
CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES
11.03.2020
Chief Warrant Officer Tim Woznica talks about his role in Exercise Guardian Shield.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 14:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|771724
|VIRIN:
|201103-F-OC236-357
|Filename:
|DOD_108049209
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Interview with Chief Warrant Officer Tim Woznica for Guardian Shield, by SrA Jill Neufeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Interview with Chief Warrant Officer Tim Woznica for Guardian Shield
LEAVE A COMMENT