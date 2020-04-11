Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Wednesday at Youghiogheny River Lake

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    #WaterWednesday: Pittsburgh District recently completed a periodic inspection of Youghiogheny River Lake. Mendel Marcus, mechanical engineer, shares.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 12:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771722
    VIRIN: 201104-D-XW512-334
    Filename: DOD_108049183
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

