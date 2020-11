video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2020 AFIMSC Fall Fest



AFIMSC families across the globe connected virtually for Halloween-themed activities during the 2020 AFIMSC Fall Fest Oct. 26-30.



Spirit Week kicked off the event, sponsored by the IMSC Round Table. Daily themes gave IMSC families an opportunity to strike ghoulish poses, dust off their fall wardrobes, don throwback attire, dress like celebrities and participate in a costume contest.