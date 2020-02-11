Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL Captain's Call

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    CAPT Ewing and CMC McDermott have been onboard for a few months and want to recognize and thank our Sailors and staff for their hardwork and dedication during the pandemic. Watch their message to our NMCCL team!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCCL Captain's Call, by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nmccl
    COVID-19

