Video of inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 10:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771686
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-BC456-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108048848
|Length:
|00:06:21
|Location:
|LAJES FIELD, 20, PT
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lajes "Bullrun" Landing Zone, by Ricky Baptista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lajes "Bullrun" Landing Zone
LEAVE A COMMENT