Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lajes "Bullrun" Landing Zone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAJES FIELD, 20, PORTUGAL

    10.21.2020

    Video by Ricky Baptista 

    65th Air Base Group

    Video of inauguration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 10:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771686
    VIRIN: 201021-F-BC456-001
    Filename: DOD_108048848
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: LAJES FIELD, 20, PT 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lajes "Bullrun" Landing Zone, by Ricky Baptista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lajes &quot;Bullrun&quot; Landing Zone

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    #LajesField #65INTHEFIGHT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT