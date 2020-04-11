Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force vs Army Football Game Shoutouts

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members deployed from the 332 AEW at an undisclosed location give shoutouts for the Air Force vs Army Football Game.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 07:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771677
    VIRIN: 201103-F-GV306-867
    Filename: DOD_108048581
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    airmen
    football
    game
    sport
    deployed
    deploy
    Asia
    air
    wing
    expeditionary
    AEW
    ball
    play
    southwest
    air force
    airman
    army
    deployment
    332
    rivalry
    undisclosed

