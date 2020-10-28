Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Task Force Illini Javelin training team administers simulator testing
Instructors from Task Force Illini certify Ukrainian Army Observer Coach/Trainers on the Javelin anti-tank weapon system.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 08:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771676
|VIRIN:
|201028-A-BO958-127
|Filename:
|DOD_108048571
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Task Force Illini Javelin training team administers simulator testing, by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Task Force Illini Javelin training team administers simulator testing
LEAVE A COMMENT