    Task Force Illini Javelin training team administers simulator testing

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    10.28.2020

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Glosser 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Instructors from Task Force Illini certify Ukrainian Army Observer Coach/Trainers on the Javelin anti-tank weapon system.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 08:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771676
    VIRIN: 201028-A-BO958-127
    Filename: DOD_108048571
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: LVIV, UA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Illini Javelin training team administers simulator testing, by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    Ukraine
    RapidTrident
    StrongEurope
    JMTG-U
    PartnerStrong
    SteadyPresence
    KnowYourMil
    BuildRelationship
    ArmyLife SupportUkraine

