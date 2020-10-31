Happy Veterans Day Sioux Falls, South Dakota - U.S. Army Master Sgt. Elizabeth Crawford and Spc. Challenge Crawford

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Army Master Sgt. Elizabeth Crawford and Spc. Challenge Crawford, both from Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Stationed on Camp Lemonnier send their hometown a Veterans Day message, October 31, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)