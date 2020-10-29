Task Force Eagle Assault conducts ACFT in Romania

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Oct. 29, 2020. The ACFT is replacing the current Army Physical Fitness Test, which will be completely phased out in October 2021. The test consists of 6 exercises that are designed to promote a better physical fitness standard that mimic the physical demands of the Army. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)
