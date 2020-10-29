Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Eagle Assault conducts ACFT in Romania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    10.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Renee Seruntine 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Oct. 29, 2020. The ACFT is replacing the current Army Physical Fitness Test, which will be completely phased out in October 2021. The test consists of 6 exercises that are designed to promote a better physical fitness standard that mimic the physical demands of the Army. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 09:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771672
    VIRIN: 201029-Z-GQ603-1000
    Filename: DOD_108048527
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Eagle Assault conducts ACFT in Romania, by SGT Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    #EagleAssault #WingsOfDestiny #ScreamingEagles #AirAssault #OAR #StrongEurope #ArmyFitness #ArmyLife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT