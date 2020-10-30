Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48FW Arrival to Denmark BROLL

    AALBORG, DENMARK

    10.30.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Taxi, recoveries and refuelling from Danish partners of F15-E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing participating in a combined readiness exercise in the Baltic region on Oct. 30, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 07:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771671
    VIRIN: 201030-F-HC907-899
    Filename: DOD_108048526
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: AALBORG, DK 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48FW Arrival to Denmark BROLL, by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

