48FW Arrival to Denmark BROLL
AALBORG, DENMARK
10.30.2020
Taxi, recoveries and refuelling from Danish partners of F15-E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing participating in a combined readiness exercise in the Baltic region on Oct. 30, 2020.
