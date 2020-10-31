Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Veterans Day Sioux Falls, South Dakota - U.S. Army Master Sgt. Elizabeth Crawford and Spc. Challenge Crawford

    DJIBOUTI

    10.31.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Army Master Sgt. Elizabeth Crawford and Spc. Challenge Crawford, both from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and stationed on Camp Lemonnier send their hometown a Veterans Day message, October 31, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 05:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 771666
    VIRIN: 201031-N-RF885-0036
    PIN: 36
    Filename: DOD_108048459
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Veterans Day Sioux Falls, South Dakota - U.S. Army Master Sgt. Elizabeth Crawford and Spc. Challenge Crawford, by PO2 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Sports
    Africa
    NFL
    FOOTBALL
    Service Members
    VETERANS DAY
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    U.S. Marine Corps
    East Africa
    Sioux Falls
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    Marines
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    bU.S. Navy
    South Dakota NFL

