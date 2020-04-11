U.S. Marines teamed up with Japan's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade to conduct an amphibious assault on Gaja Jima, a small island off the coast of mainland Japan, as part of Keen Sword on Nov. 1, 2020. Japan Self-Defense Force CH-47JA Chinooks touched down delivering streams of ARDB troops while U.S. Marines hit the beach via small boats briskly navigating over the horizon from the USS Ashland. ARDB members took point alongside Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment arriving from the air and sea in the amphibious operation. This mission showcased a combined ability to seize territory threatened by an adversary, defend key maritime terrain, and establish expeditionary advanced bases for follow-on operations through swift, integrated, and lethal action. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo, Cpl. Levi J. Guerra, and Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox)
Fast, fluid, together: Japan, U.S. Marines exercise amphibious capabilities during Keen Sword 21
