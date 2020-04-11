Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.04.2020

    Video by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo, Cpl. Levi Guerra and Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines teamed up with Japan's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade to conduct an amphibious assault on Gaja Jima, a small island off the coast of mainland Japan, as part of Keen Sword on Nov. 1, 2020. Japan Self-Defense Force CH-47JA Chinooks touched down delivering streams of ARDB troops while U.S. Marines hit the beach via small boats briskly navigating over the horizon from the USS Ashland. ARDB members took point alongside Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment arriving from the air and sea in the amphibious operation. This mission showcased a combined ability to seize territory threatened by an adversary, defend key maritime terrain, and establish expeditionary advanced bases for follow-on operations through swift, integrated, and lethal action. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo, Cpl. Levi J. Guerra, and Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 02:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771657
    VIRIN: 201104-M-M0251-0001
    Filename: DOD_108048355
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keen Sword, by Cpl Michael Jefferson Estillomo, Cpl Levi Guerra and LCpl Jonathan Willcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fast, fluid, together: Japan, U.S. Marines exercise amphibious capabilities during Keen Sword 21

    USMC
    Marines
    Keen Sword
    3d MARDIV
    3d Marine Division

