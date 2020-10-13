Own Your Sit-ups with Core Exercises

Wrapping up National Physical Therapy Month, a 59th Medical Wing's physical therapy intern shares how to strengthen your core and own your sit-ups!
It's recommended you use the 3X1 method for these exercises. That means set your timer for one minute per exercise and find your max reps. Then reset your timer for 3 one-minute sessions. Do one-third of your max reps each minute then rest until the next minute starts.
Best of luck on your next PT test! We know you're going to rock it!
