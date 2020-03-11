Cross-Deck Helicopter Operations Malabar 2020

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    201103-N-WI365-2202 INDIAN OCEAN (Nov. 03, 2020) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd
    Class Zachary Kai, from Kau, Hawaii, signals multiple rotary-wing aircraft
    landing on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile
    destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during cross deck flight operations as
    part of Malabar 2020. Participating aircraft included a Sea King 42C
    helicopter from the Indian Navy Shivalik-class stealth multi-role frigate INS Shivalik (F 47); an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155); and an SH-60 Super Auk from Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) JS Ōnami (DD 111). Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 00:59
    Category:
    Video ID: 771650
    VIRIN: 201103-N-WI365-2202
    Filename: DOD_108048302
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Indian Ocean
    Multilateral
    DDG 56
    USS McCain
    MALABAR 20

