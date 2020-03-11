Cross-Deck Helicopter Operations Malabar 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201103-N-WI365-2202 INDIAN OCEAN (Nov. 03, 2020) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd

Class Zachary Kai, from Kau, Hawaii, signals multiple rotary-wing aircraft

landing on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile

destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during cross deck flight operations as

part of Malabar 2020. Participating aircraft included a Sea King 42C

helicopter from the Indian Navy Shivalik-class stealth multi-role frigate INS Shivalik (F 47); an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155); and an SH-60 Super Auk from Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) JS Ōnami (DD 111). Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)