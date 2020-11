video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771636" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Raider Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct physical training with a focus on Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear readiness, October 29, 2020, at Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea. This weekly training not only helps Raider Soldiers stay fit, but it also helps to build and maintain confidence in their protective equipment. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. William Griffen, 1ABCT PAO)