    Replenishment-at-Sea Approaches during Malabar 2020

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    201103-N-WI365-2201 INDIAN OCEAN (Nov. 03, 2020) –The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) sails in formation with ships from the Indian Navy, Royal Australian Navy, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force while conducting replenishment-at-sea approaches (RASAPs) as part of Malabar 2020. Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

