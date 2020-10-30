DoD News in 2: 30 October, 2020
On this Ni2, a ceremony is held for the 75th anniversary of Iwo Jima, members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force visit Camp Fuji and Seabees deploy to Task Force 75 in Guam.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 18:13
|Category:
|
|Video ID:
|771633
|VIRIN:
|201029-N-FA353-615
|Filename:
|DOD_108048010
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, DoD News in 2: 30 October, 2020, by SN Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
