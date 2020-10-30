Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD News in 2: 30 October, 2020

    JAPAN

    10.29.2020

    Video by Seaman Belen Saldana 

    On this Ni2, a ceremony is held for the 75th anniversary of Iwo Jima, members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force visit Camp Fuji and Seabees deploy to Task Force 75 in Guam.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 18:13
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD News in 2: 30 October, 2020, by SN Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    Japan
    Iwo Jima
    Camp Fuji
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy

