Nearly 400 Soldiers and Airmen with the New Jersey National Guard are on state active duty orders in 19 counties assisting Boards of Election with counting and sorting ballots. National Guardsmen assist the Atlantic County Board of Elections at various sites counting ballots and sorting documents in Mays Landing, N.J, Nov. 3, 2020. (Video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)