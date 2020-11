video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771618" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint terminal attack controllers from the 247th Air Support Operations prepare for a show of force during Bold Quest 20.2 Oct. 28, 2020, at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana. Started in 2001 with only five nations, Bold Quest now includes 18 Partner Nations and NATO Headquarters. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell)