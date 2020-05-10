Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES
10.05.2020
Video theme: Conflict Resolution
Video message: Contact Behavioral Health to help your marriage
Video by Ben Wocken
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 15:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|771614
|VIRIN:
|201005-O-OI973-301
|Filename:
|DOD_108047785
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Walk the Line, by Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
LEAVE A COMMENT