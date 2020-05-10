Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Walk the Line

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Benjamin Wocken 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    Video theme: Conflict Resolution
    Video message: Contact Behavioral Health to help your marriage

    Video by Ben Wocken

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 15:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 771614
    VIRIN: 201005-O-OI973-301
    Filename: DOD_108047785
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walk the Line, by Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    medical
    help
    water
    beach
    painting
    clinic
    Fort Knox
    United States
    Marriage
    Fort
    wedding
    picture
    Behavioral Health
    plastic
    counseling
    Benjamin
    call
    drinking
    PAO
    pharmacy
    Public Affairs
    hospital
    medic
    U.S. Army
    Army
    couple
    Ft. Knox
    Knox
    Ft
    Medical Command
    counsel
    Ben
    anger
    MEDDAC
    rum
    Ben Wocken
    whiskey
    Benjamin Wocken
    gunpowder
    Wocken

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT