Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CATM - Back to the Basics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    USAF ANG 154 Security Forces Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 20:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771610
    VIRIN: 200304-F-XI929-0001
    Filename: DOD_108047703
    Length: 00:09:37
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATM - Back to the Basics, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    capstone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT