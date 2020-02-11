DTRA OB Leads Virtual Regional CWMD Workshop and Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary of Southeastern Europe Security Cooperation Organization

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) On-Site Inspection and Building Capacity Directorate’s EUCOM Building Partner Capacity Division recently completed the first virtual, multilateral engagement for regional counter-WMD (CWMD) cooperation. The event was co-hosted by the RACVIAC (Regional Arms Control Verification and Implementation Assistance Center) and co-sponsored with the European Command (EUCOM) Office of Weapons of Mass Destruction. During the workshop, four new partner-led, cooperative projects in the counterproliferation and CWMD mission space were presented to the other participants, as well as to distinguished partner nation guests, who attended a “VIP Day.” This day demonstrated partner nation leadership’s continued commitment to the RACVIAC Regional CWMD Network, as well as marked the transition to “Phase II” of these endeavors. Phase II will include greater emphasis on RACVIAC-led activities and development of the partner projects. The final day of the event also marked the 20th Anniversary of RACVIAC’s founding after the Dayton Accords and included greetings and congratulations from high-level partner nation representatives as well as myself. The future vision for cooperation between RACVIAC and DTRA is bright, and will continue to make the region and the rest of the world a safer place by reducing the threat from WMDs through greater regional cooperation and engagement.