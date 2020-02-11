Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA OB Leads Virtual Regional CWMD Workshop and Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary of Southeastern Europe Security Cooperation Organization

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) On-Site Inspection and Building Capacity Directorate’s EUCOM Building Partner Capacity Division recently completed the first virtual, multilateral engagement for regional counter-WMD (CWMD) cooperation. The event was co-hosted by the RACVIAC (Regional Arms Control Verification and Implementation Assistance Center) and co-sponsored with the European Command (EUCOM) Office of Weapons of Mass Destruction. During the workshop, four new partner-led, cooperative projects in the counterproliferation and CWMD mission space were presented to the other participants, as well as to distinguished partner nation guests, who attended a “VIP Day.” This day demonstrated partner nation leadership’s continued commitment to the RACVIAC Regional CWMD Network, as well as marked the transition to “Phase II” of these endeavors. Phase II will include greater emphasis on RACVIAC-led activities and development of the partner projects. The final day of the event also marked the 20th Anniversary of RACVIAC’s founding after the Dayton Accords and included greetings and congratulations from high-level partner nation representatives as well as myself. The future vision for cooperation between RACVIAC and DTRA is bright, and will continue to make the region and the rest of the world a safer place by reducing the threat from WMDs through greater regional cooperation and engagement.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 14:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 771602
    VIRIN: 201103-D-HT311-0001
    Filename: DOD_108047646
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTRA OB Leads Virtual Regional CWMD Workshop and Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary of Southeastern Europe Security Cooperation Organization, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    defense threat reduction agency
    DTRA
    Arms Control
    counter weapons mass destruction
    On Site Inspection and Building Partner Capacity
    WMP

