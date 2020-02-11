Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion and Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony for Major General Scott McKean Hosted by General John M. Murray at Camp Mabry Museum, Austin, Texas.

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Patrick Enright 

    Army Futures Command

    Promotion and Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony for Major General Scott McKean Hosted by General John M. Murray at Camp Mabry Museum, Austin, Texas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 13:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771601
    VIRIN: 201102-A-ZA585-456
    Filename: DOD_108047541
    Length: 00:41:00
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion and Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony for Major General Scott McKean Hosted by General John M. Murray at Camp Mabry Museum, Austin, Texas., by Patrick Enright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FCC
    AFC
    Adapting the Army
    Army Futures Command
    Futures and Concepts Center

