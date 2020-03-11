Air Force Connect App: How to join the 366th Fighter Wing Group

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Haven't joined the 366th Fighter Wing Group on the Air Force Connect App yet? Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton and the 366th FW Public Affairs office will show you how!



Check out the video below, and make sure to join the group to get better connected to the Gunfighter family!