    Air Force Connect App: How to join the 366th Fighter Wing Group

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Video by Airman Gary Hilton 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Haven't joined the 366th Fighter Wing Group on the Air Force Connect App yet? Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton and the 366th FW Public Affairs office will show you how!

    Check out the video below, and make sure to join the group to get better connected to the Gunfighter family!

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 12:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 771577
    VIRIN: 201102-F-IK699-1001
    Filename: DOD_108047253
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Connect App: How to join the 366th Fighter Wing Group, by Amn Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

