Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Air Force Connect App: How to join the 366th Fighter Wing Group
MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES
11.03.2020
Haven't joined the 366th Fighter Wing Group on the Air Force Connect App yet? Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton and the 366th FW Public Affairs office will show you how!
Check out the video below, and make sure to join the group to get better connected to the Gunfighter family!
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 12:24
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|771577
|VIRIN:
|201102-F-IK699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108047253
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Air Force Connect App: How to join the 366th Fighter Wing Group, by Amn Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Air Force Connect App: How to join the 366th Fighter Wing Group
LEAVE A COMMENT