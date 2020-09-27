Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg dispatcher helps deliver baby through phone

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Video product by Victor Washington, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs
    Salaurie Lee (Laurie), a Fort Bragg dispatcher, helps deliver a baby over the phone by providing instructions on Sept. 27, 2020. The baby girl was delivered inside a White Chevrolet Traverse on the side of interstate I-295 Northbound approximately one mile from the Canopy Lane exit. Lee gave accurate and complete instructions to a passerby who stopped to assist mom and dad. Lee maintained a calm demeanor and professionalism while giving pre-arrival instructions using her Emergency Medical Dispatch training and the EMD card set.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 10:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771566
    VIRIN: 201103-A-A4510-001
    Filename: DOD_108047087
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bragg dispatcher helps deliver baby through phone, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    instructions
    baby
    birth
    courage
    resilience
    emergency services
    fort bragg
    emergency
    customer service
    DES
    paraglide

