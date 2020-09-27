Fort Bragg dispatcher helps deliver baby through phone

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771566" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video product by Victor Washington, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs

Salaurie Lee (Laurie), a Fort Bragg dispatcher, helps deliver a baby over the phone by providing instructions on Sept. 27, 2020. The baby girl was delivered inside a White Chevrolet Traverse on the side of interstate I-295 Northbound approximately one mile from the Canopy Lane exit. Lee gave accurate and complete instructions to a passerby who stopped to assist mom and dad. Lee maintained a calm demeanor and professionalism while giving pre-arrival instructions using her Emergency Medical Dispatch training and the EMD card set.