Fort Bragg dispatcher helps deliver baby through phone

Video product by Victor Washington, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs
Salaurie Lee (Laurie), a Fort Bragg dispatcher, helps deliver a baby over the phone by providing instructions on Sept. 27, 2020. The baby girl was delivered inside a White Chevrolet Traverse on the side of interstate I-295 Northbound approximately one mile from the Canopy Lane exit. Lee gave accurate and complete instructions to a passerby who stopped to assist mom and dad. Lee maintained a calm demeanor and professionalism while giving pre-arrival instructions using her Emergency Medical Dispatch training and the EMD card set.
