    NSA Souda Bay Fire Safety week

    GREECE

    10.09.2020

    Video by Seaman Jacob Vernier 

    AFN Souda Bay

    From Oct. 5-8, NSA Souda Bay celebrated Fire Safety Week by hosting a variety of events to help spread awareness on fire prevention. Events included demonstrations, an open house, and free blood pressure tests.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 07:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 771552
    VIRIN: 201009-N-EG592-001
    Filename: DOD_108046882
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: GR

    TAGS

    Greece
    U.S. Navy
    Fire and Emergency Services
    NSA Souda Bay
    Fire Safety Week
    AFN Souda Bay

