NSA Souda Bay Fire Safety week
From Oct. 5-8, NSA Souda Bay celebrated Fire Safety Week by hosting a variety of events to help spread awareness on fire prevention. Events included demonstrations, an open house, and free blood pressure tests.
10.09.2020
11.03.2020 07:11
Newscasts
771552
201009-N-EG592-001
DOD_108046882
00:01:49
GR
