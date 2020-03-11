KFOR mission rehearsal exercise offers standardized approach to threats
HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY
11.03.2020
U.S. and multinational forces gathered at the Hohenfels Training Area in preparation for KFOR 28, the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to participate in USAREUR-specific training. (US Army video by Sgt. Amanda Fry)
Date Taken:
11.03.2020
Date Posted:
11.03.2020 08:08
Category:
Package
Video ID:
771542
VIRIN:
201103-A-ZE118-853
Filename:
DOD_108046808
Length:
00:01:11
Location:
HOHENFELS, BY, DE
Video Analytics
Play
Load
End
0
0
0
Downloads:
1
High-Res. Downloads:
1
Podcast Hits:
0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
KFOR mission rehearsal exercise offers standardized approach to threats, by , identified by SGT Amanda Fry , must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
KFOR mission rehearsal exercise offers standardized approach to threats
LEAVE A COMMENT