Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR mission rehearsal exercise offers standardized approach to threats

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    11.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Amanda Fry 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. and multinational forces gathered at the Hohenfels Training Area in preparation for KFOR 28, the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to participate in USAREUR-specific training. (US Army video by Sgt. Amanda Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 08:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771542
    VIRIN: 201103-A-ZE118-853
    Filename: DOD_108046808
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR mission rehearsal exercise offers standardized approach to threats, by SGT Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    IED
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    Italian Armed Forces
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    KosovoForce
    TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT