U.S. Air Force Major Leslie Balcazar tells her personal story of breast cancer survival. She currently works at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, as the Chief of the Department of Midwifery. Major Balcazar's story is one of hope and determination for anyone who might be diagnosed with cancer.

LowerThird:

Maj. Leslie Balcazar

Chief, Department of Midwifery