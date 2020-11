video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Italian army soldiers, and family members gathered Oct. 30, 2020, at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, for an Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge awards ceremony. The badges recognize Soldiers who have demonstrated a mastery of critical tasks. (U.S. Army video by Paolo Bovo)