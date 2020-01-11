Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard hoists man from water in Union Bay, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The Coast Guard rescued a man in the water from Union Bay, Alaska, northwest of Meyers Chuck, November 1, 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted a man who was in the water clinging to a piece of debris.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 23:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771523
    VIRIN: 201101-G-G0217-1001
    Filename: DOD_108046686
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard hoists man from water in Union Bay, Alaska, by PO3 Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    alaska
    uscg
    fishing vessel
    coast guard
    winter

