Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Speak with Silence Veterans Day 2020 Speech

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Soldiers and Airmen with the Nebraska National Guard present a virtual Veterans Day speech - Speak with Silence - and a moment of silence in honor of Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020. (Nebraska National Guard video by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 17:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771496
    VIRIN: 201102-Z-QR920-001
    Filename: DOD_108046404
    Length: 00:08:04
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Speak with Silence Veterans Day 2020 Speech, by SGT Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Nebraska

    TAGS

    Nebraska National Guard
    Moment of Silence
    Veterans Day
    Nebraska
    Speech
    National Guard
    Citizen Soldiers
    Citizen Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT