Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
DVIDS Hub works best with JavaScript enabled
Speak with Silence Veterans Day 2020 Speech
LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES
11.02.2020
Soldiers and Airmen with the Nebraska National Guard present a virtual Veterans Day speech - Speak with Silence - and a moment of silence in honor of Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020. (Nebraska National Guard video by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)
Date Taken:
11.02.2020
Date Posted:
11.02.2020 17:17
Category:
Package
Video ID:
771496
VIRIN:
201102-Z-QR920-001
Filename:
DOD_108046404
Length:
00:08:04
Location:
LINCOLN, NE, US
Video Analytics
Play
Load
End
0
0
0
Downloads:
0
High-Res. Downloads:
0
Podcast Hits:
0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
Speak with Silence Veterans Day 2020 Speech, by , identified by SGT Lisa Crawford , must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Speak with Silence Veterans Day 2020 Speech
LEAVE A COMMENT